Death toll from western Nepal landslide rises to 22

Shells land near border area where refugees live
Rescuers in Nepal battled against torrential rains to pull out bodies from the wreckage of homes buried by a landslide that caused 22 deaths and injured 10 people, officials said on Sunday.
The latest calamity occurred in Achham district, about 450 km west of the capital city of Kathmandu.
Flash floods and landslides are a common occurrence in the mountainous terrain of the Himalayan nation especially during the annual monsoon rains between June and September.
At least 70 people have been killed and 13 went missing across the country in flash floods and landslides this year, according to official data.
Volunteers, police and military rescuers were looking for people missing in Achham. In the neighbouring Kailali district, authorities recovered a body of a fisherman who had been swept away in the overflowing Geta river. Yagya Raj Joshi, an official in Kailali said about 1,500 people displaced because of the floods were sheltered in public buildings.
Local media broadcasted images of swathes of farms inundated by flood waters, a destroyed suspension bridge and villagers wading through chest deep water.
ALSO READ:
Shells land near border area where refugees live
Videos of blaze show debris falling to the ground
Leaders discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors
Still, hundreds of thousands of people in Sindh are living in makeshift homes and tents, with cases of water-borne diseases on the rise
The deluge brought on by record monsoon rains and glacial melt in the northern mountains have hit 33 million of a population of 220 million
PM Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the national park's 'reintroduction of the cheetah' project on September 17, as per government officials
The examination was held in six phases between July 15 and August 30
They are from the IndiGo staff at a Kerala airport