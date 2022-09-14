Death of Cyrus Mistry: Mercedes Benz experts to probe car whose airbags police say didn't open

Team from Hong Kong to investigate SUV involved in crash that killed Indian industrialist, provide clarifications to officials

A team of experts from Mercedes Benz from Hong Kong on Tuesday reached the Mercedes showroom in Thane for an investigation and inspection of the car that caused the death of Indian tycoon Cyrus Mistry.

The team will submit a report to the Mercedes Benz company.

Well-known industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Mistry died in a road accident near Mumbai on September 4. According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. There were four people in the car. Two died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital.

Earlier, the car manufacturer said that the team would provide clarifications to the officials wherever required and would cooperate. The remarks came after the police asked the car manufacturer company why the airbags in the ill-fated SUV did not open at the time of the accident.

"As a responsible brand respecting customer privacy, our team is cooperating with the authorities where possible, and we will provide any clarifications to them directly as required. We will continue our ongoing efforts to increase road safety awareness as a responsible manufacturer while equipping our vehicles with the latest safety features and technologies," read a statement from Mercedes-Benz India.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr Cyrus Mistry and Mr Jehangir Pandole in the unfortunate road accident. At the same time we are glad to learn that Ms Anahita Pandole and Mr Darius Pandole are recovering," it added.

Palghar Police had asked several questions to the car manufacturer company, "Why do not the airbags open? Was there any mechanical fault in the vehicle? What was the brake fluid of the car? What was the tire pressure?"

Police said these vehicles come out of the plant only after proper testing.

"In such a situation, what is the report of the collision impact of the manufacturer's investigation? Was the steering locked after the collision?" Police asked the car manufacturer.