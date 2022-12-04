Daesh claims responsibility for attack on Pakistani embassy in Kabul

Tomato, onion growers are in tears following price crash in the south Indian state
Daesh claimed responsibility for an attack on Pakistan's embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday, a statement carried by one of the militant group's affiliated channels on Telegram said on Sunday.
The embassy came under attack on Friday with gunfire wounding a Pakistani security guard, officials said, in what Islamabad called an attempt to assassinate its head of mission, who was unhurt.
Daesh claimed the attack was carried by two of its members armed with "medium and sniper weapons" and was targeting the ambassador and his guards who were present at the courtyard of the embassy.
The attack injured at least one guard and caused damage to the building, the group said.
