Covid-19: November 30 vaccination deadline set for all in Maharashtra

Residents must take at least first dose of vaccine, says Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Reuters

By Web Report Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 4:07 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 4:42 PM

Maharashtra, which has reported over 140,000 deaths due to Covid-19, has set November 30 as the deadline for all residents to be vaccinated with at least the first dose.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray told officials on Wednesday that even as the state opens up gradually, citizens must be encouraged to opt for vaccination. Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nagpur were among the worst-hit cities in India because of a spike in Covid-19-related fatalities.

However, there has been a sharp decline in viral outbreaks over the past few weeks.

On Tuesday, three deaths were recorded in Mumbai — the lowest in 70 days — while active cases dipped sharply since the deadly disease ravaged the western Indian state. The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is below 15,500, and in Mumbai, 4,250 people are still battling the disease.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned to India after attending the G20 and COP26 meetings in Rome and Glasgow, respectively, told officials of 40 districts with low Covid-19 vaccination coverage on Wednesday, including a few in Maharashtra.

Now, the vaccination drive will be a door-to-door affair.

"The doors of all houses will be knocked where people have still not received both doses of vaccine," Modi told the officials from districts in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and a few others in the northeast. "They say one must never underestimate disease and enemies. They have to be fought against till the very end," he added.

Officials are worried about a likely spike in Covid-19 cases amid the festive season and Diwali being celebrated tomorrow.

Many popular shopping hubs in cities, including Mumbai and Pune, saw thousands of people thronging over the past few days, many not wearing masks.

"Citizens must be made aware that although infection has decreased, Covid has not gone yet," said Thackeray. "In addition to vaccination, awareness campaigns should be carried out to keep people aware to curb Covid," he added.

Most of the major markets in Mumbai are witnessing a massive turnout of shoppers. However, Mumbai civic officials are hoping that the massive vaccination programme will prevent a spurt in the number of new Covid cases. Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said there were concerns of a spike in Covid-19 cases after the Ganpati festival and Navratri.

"But we have not seen any spurt post the festivals," she pointed out. "But our strategy of increased testing and awareness to get the vaccination will continue," she added.