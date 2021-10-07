Covid-19: India to reopen for tourists from October 15

A lifeguard keeps watch as Indian tourists spend the evening on a beach in Goa. — AP file

New Delhi - Country had been closed for over a year due to the pandemic

By AFP Published: Thu 7 Oct 2021, 5:11 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Oct 2021, 12:57 AM

India will reopen for tourists from October 15 after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Thursday.

“After considering various inputs, the MHA (home ministry) has decided to begin granting fresh Tourist Visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from October 15, 2021. Foreign tourists entering into India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only with effect from November 15, 2021 on fresh Tourist Visas,” the home ministry said in a statement.