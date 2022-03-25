Chinese foreign minister to meet Indian counterpart in New Delhi

This is Wang Yi's first official visit to India since 2020

By Reuters Published: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 8:33 AM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet his Indian counterpart in New Delhi on Friday, India’s foreign ministry said, after he arrived in the city unannounced in the first such visit since 2020.

Wang will meet Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar before noon, a ministry spokesperson told Reuters, without giving further details. Wang is set to fly to Nepal later in the day.

Neither side had announced the visit before Wang landed in New Delhi late on Thursday. Footage from Reuters partner ANI showed him coming out of the commercial airport rather than the defence facility nearby where most foreign dignitaries land.

The two sides are expected to talk about the border tensions between India and Pakistan, as well as Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

