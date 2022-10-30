China passes new women's protection law, revamped for first time in decades

The legislation 'strengthens the protection of the rights and interests of disadvantaged groups such as poor women, elderly women, and disabled women': Official news agency Xinhua

A worker produces children's clothing, which will be exported, at a textile factory in Binzhou in China's eastern Shandong province on October 26. The photo used for illustrative purpose only. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 2:39 PM

China passed legislation on Sunday aimed at giving women more protection against gender discrimination and sexual harassment, days after the bill was submitted to the country's top legislature after a third revision and extensive public input.

It is the first time in nearly 30 years that the law on women's protection was changed. Titled "Women's Rights and Interests Protection Law", the bill was submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Thursday. The NPC announced the legislation had passed on its website.

Tens of thousands of people had sent in suggestions for what wanted to see in the legislation, the NPC said on its website.

Official news agency Xinhua said on Thursday that the legislation "strengthens the protection of the rights and interests of disadvantaged groups such as poor women, elderly women, and disabled women".

According to Xinhua, employers will be held to account if women's labour and social security rights and interests are violated, while obstructing the rescue of trafficked and kidnapped women will be specified as an offence.

The responsibility of local authorities to rescue trafficked and abducted women will also be set out, Xinhua said.