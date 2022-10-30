China passes new women's protection law, revamped for first time in decades

Earlier Saturday the civil defence office reported 72 dead, 14 missing and 33 injured
China passed legislation on Sunday aimed at giving women more protection against gender discrimination and sexual harassment, days after the bill was submitted to the country's top legislature after a third revision and extensive public input.
It is the first time in nearly 30 years that the law on women's protection was changed. Titled "Women's Rights and Interests Protection Law", the bill was submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Thursday. The NPC announced the legislation had passed on its website.
Tens of thousands of people had sent in suggestions for what wanted to see in the legislation, the NPC said on its website.
Official news agency Xinhua said on Thursday that the legislation "strengthens the protection of the rights and interests of disadvantaged groups such as poor women, elderly women, and disabled women".
According to Xinhua, employers will be held to account if women's labour and social security rights and interests are violated, while obstructing the rescue of trafficked and kidnapped women will be specified as an offence.
The responsibility of local authorities to rescue trafficked and abducted women will also be set out, Xinhua said.
Bengaluru-bound plane had to abort take-off and was grounded
Convoy's route covering a distance of 300 km is expected to include stops with political speeches and rallies
The NCW said that it has been reported that in many settlements of the village, they are sold for prostitution on stamp paper
The Wire published screenshots of internal reports and emails it said it had accessed from sources within Instagram's parent organisation, to back up the report
According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), District Magistrate and senior police officers were instructed to reach there and get relief work done soon
After a tribute to victims of terrorism, the discussions would be centred on the usage of 'new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes'
The launch — the latest in a recent series of weapons tests by the North — comes as Seoul wraps an annual military drill that Pyongyang views as a threat