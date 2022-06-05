China launches new mission to complete space station assembly

Kshama Bindu will tie the knot with herself in a traditional ceremony on June 11
Asia2 days ago
China has launched a new three-person mission to complete work on its permanent orbiting space station
China on Sunday launched a new three-person mission to complete assembly work on its permanent orbiting space station.
The Shenzhou 14 crew will spend six months on the Tiangong station, during which they will oversee the addition of two laboratory modules to join the main Tianhe living space that was launched in April 2021.
Their spaceship blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert at 10:44am (0244 GMT) atop the crewed space flight program’s workhorse Long March 2F rocket.
ALSO READ:
Commander Chen Dong and fellow astronauts Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe will assemble the three-module structure joining the existing Tianhe with Wentian and Mengtian, due to arrive in July and October. Another cargo craft, the Tianzhou-3, remains docked with the station.
Kshama Bindu will tie the knot with herself in a traditional ceremony on June 11
Asia2 days ago
Former minister Shireen Mazari wrote a letter to the organisation's High Commissioner for Human Rights
Asia2 days ago
Around 13,081 people affected by the quake
Asia2 days ago
US announces $700 million weapons package for Kyiv, including advanced rocket systems
Asia2 days ago
'The team will meet senior group members and discuss India’s humanitarian assistance to Kabul'
Asia2 days ago
The 24-year-old and his friends allegedly convinced their victims to apply for fraudulent government subsidies
Asia2 days ago
Islamabad sent tribal elders as intermediaries to talk to Pakistani Taliban
Asia3 days ago
Announcement comes amid claims that Berlin has been slow to provide with weapons
Asia3 days ago