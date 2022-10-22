Former China president Hu 'not feeling well' when left Congress

79-year-old former leader unexpectedly led out of Great Hall by two men during closing ceremony

China's President Xi Jinping (left) helps former president Hu Jintao (right) to his seat during the opening session of the Chinese Communist Party's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. – AFP

By ANI Published: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 8:12 PM Last updated: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 9:31 PM

China's former President, Hu Jintao was "not feeling well" when he was unexpectedly removed from the closing ceremony of the 20th Congress of China's Communist Party on Saturday, according to Chinese state media.

"Xinhuanet reporter Liu Jiawen has learned that Hu Jintao insisted on attending the closing session... despite the fact that he has been taking time to recuperate recently," Xinhua said on Twitter.

"When he was not feeling well during the session, his staff, for his health, accompanied him to a room next to the meeting venue for a rest. Now, he is much better," added Xinhua.

The 79-year-old former leader, Xi Jinping's predecessor, was unexpectedly led out of the hall by two men during the closing ceremony. The circumstances around his departure are unclear, but he appeared reluctant to leave. He has been seen in increasingly frail health in public in recent years.

Jintao was unexpectedly escorted out of the 'Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday during the closing ceremony of a congress of the ruling Communist Party.

As Hu was being removed, the former leader looked at Xi Jinping and had a conversation that was not audible to the cameras that captured the moment.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was also seen next to Xi.

China's Communist Party Congress, a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle and meeting of the country's political elite, ended on Saturday in Beijing.

The week-long Communist Party Congress concluded with the ushering in of a new Central Committee - the party's 200-member central leadership - which will in turn select a new slate of top leaders on Sunday.