China: 10 dead, 9 injured in fire at residential building in Xinjiang

By AFP Published: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 6:54 AM Last updated: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 7:18 AM

Ten people were killed and nine injured in a fire at a residential building situated in China's northwestern Xinjiang region, state media reported on Friday.

The blaze broke out in a high-rise building on Thursday night, state news agency Xinhua said, at about 7.50pm (11.50 GMT).

"Ten people died despite emergency treatment," Xinhua reported.

"The injuries sustained by nine others are not life-threatening," it added, saying that an investigation into the fire had begun.

Just this week, 38 people were killed and two were injured in a fire at a factory situated in central China's Anyang city.

Authorities blamed "electric welding in which workers violated safety measures".

