Bollywood: Salman Khan issued gun licence for self-protection

Reports say that he has upgraded to an armoured and bulletproof Land Cruiser ever since he received a death threat

Bollywood star Salman Khan has been issued an arms licence after he applied for it citing self-protection purposes, in light of threat letters that he received recently.

Salman had received a death threat from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, following which he met the Mumbai Police chief Vivek Phansalkar.

There have been reports that Salman has upgraded to an armoured and bulletproof Land Cruiser ever since the threats.

Salman, and his father Salim Khan, had received a death threat on June 5, days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29— a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police, among 424 others. Salim's security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where he would often go for his morning jog.

The letter, written in Hindi, said that both Salim and Salman would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala, said police sources on condition of anonymity.

As per the information received from the Maharashtra Home Department, the reason behind the Bishnoi gang threatening actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was to create an atmosphere to show their power.

This is not the first time Salman has received threats. In 2018 when the trial of the blackbuck poaching case was underway, Bishnoi had allegedly threatened the actor, because in his community blackbucks are considered sacred.

