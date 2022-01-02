Bangladesh: Frenzied runaway elephant herd breaks into safari park

Condition of some other injured persons critical
Asia1 day ago
A herd of endangered wild elephants are rampaging through a safari park in Bangladesh, with officials warning Sunday the creatures were acting aggressively and posed a serious safety threat.
The herd of at least 13 elephants knocked down a seven-foot (two-metre) concrete wall to break into the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, north of the resort city of Cox’s Bazar, earlier this week.
“They are very restless, frightened and acting as if they are cornered. They are now very dangerous for other animals and our visitors,” said park official Mazharul Islam.
The reserve is home to over 1,300 animals - including Bengal tigers, hippos and other threatened species - and sees around 5,000 visitors each day in winter.
“We are worried for the park’s visitors,” Islam said. “Night patrolling is getting difficult as the elephants are very agitated and they go wild very easily.”
ALSO READ:
Fewer than 100 elephants remain in the South Asian country, where shrinking habitats and dwindling food supplies have resulted in growing conflict with humans.
Another official said the elephants were frightened because of increasing encroachment on their land by farmers and the killing of a dozen members of their herd in the past two years.
Scarcity of food has driven elephants to invade rice fields where they were often killed by electric fences, he added.
Condition of some other injured persons critical
Asia1 day ago
Leader claims progress in new development plans, saying that 2021 was a year of great victory
Asia1 day ago
A woman displaced by war and drought in Afghanistan is fighting to save her daughter
Asia1 day ago
The BCCI President had received monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy
Asia2 days ago
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing
Asia2 days ago
India is home to around 75 per cent of the world’s tigers
Asia3 days ago
The quake struck at a depth of 200km
Asia3 days ago
Only agricultural land, farm house and plantation property do not come under ruling
Asia3 days ago