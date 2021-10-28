Aryan Khan Mumbai drug case: NCB 'witness' Gosavi arrested

The controversial NCB witness is involved in cheating cases.

By Web Report Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 9:27 AM

The Pune police nabbed Kiran Gosavi, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Thursday morning, hours after he told a news channel that he would appear before the bureau in the case involving Aryan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Amitabh Gupta, police commissioner, Pune, confirmed Gosavi’s arrest. He is wanted in a cheating case dating back to 2018 and about two years ago, the police had issued an alert against him.

Gosavi’s name cropped up in the NCB case relating to the arrest of Aryan after one of his associates, Prabhakar Sail, said in an affidavit that he (Gosavi) had met Shah Rukh Khan about paying Rs80 million to Sameer Wankhede, the now-controversial bureau chief in Mumbai, who has been accused of masterminding the arrest of the celebrity kid and some acquaintances.

After a selfie of his with Aryan surfaced, Gosavi went missing. He was suspected of travelling to Uttar Pradesh. Gosavi is involved in a major scam and accused of cheating a Pune resident of Rs300,000 in 2018, by offering him a job in Malaysia. The victim complained to the police after being cheated and not landing the promised job.

Aryan Khan drugs case: Police to probe into ‘extortion bid’

The Mumbai police recently arrested an associate of Gosavi’s in a suburb; some of the funds he got were transferred to her bank account. The controversial NCB witness is also involved in other cheating cases, with the Mumbai police having filed three cases against him since 2007.