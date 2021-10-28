Aryan Khan drugs case: Police to probe into ‘extortion bid’

Pakistan PM is on a visit to Saudi to attend the Middle East Green Initiative Summit.
Asia
Mumbai Police has deputed police officers for enquiry into complaints of alleged extortion against NCB officers including zonal director Sameer Wankhede in the drugs bust case involving Aryan Khan, a senior police official said on Wednesday.
Police are conducting an inquiry into four complaints, filed by independent witnesses in the NCB case Prabhakar Sail, lawyers Sudha Dwivedi and Kanishka Jain, and Nitin Deshmukh, he said.
All the complaints have been clubbed together.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, police recorded Sail's statement.
Dilip Sawant, Additional Commissioner of Police (South Region) will supervise the enquiry and DCP Hemrajsingh Bagul will assist him as a supervisory officer.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Milind Khetle, Police Inspector Ajay Sawant, Assistant PI Shrikant Karkar and Sub Inspector Prakash Gawali will be part of the enquiry team.
The order of enquiry was issued by Vishwas Nangre Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).
