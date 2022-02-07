Almost 20 killed in avalanche on Afghan-Pakistan border

The Bharat Ratna winner had recently recovered from Covid-19 and pneumonia
Asia2 days ago
At least 20 people were killed by an avalanche on Monday while crossing a remote mountain pass from Afghanistan to Pakistan, a Taliban official said.
Scores of Afghans cross illegally to Pakistan every day through the porous mountain border in search of jobs or to buy essential goods for trade.
Najibullah Hassan Abdal, head of information for eastern Kunar province, told AFP rescue workers were still searching at the scene of the avalanche.
“Nineteen bodies have been recovered already,” he said.
Illegal traffic across the Pakistan-Afghan border has soared since the Taliban returned to power in August, plunging the country into a severe crisis with tens of thousands of people made jobless.
Pakistan is attempting to fence the entire 2,670-kilometre (1,660 mile) frontier, known as the Durand line for the British colonial administrator who first drew it.
Traders and smugglers have for centuries used well-trodden remote mountain passes to criss-cross the territories and avoid paying taxes.
ALSO READ:
But deadly avalanches are common in the area.
In 2015, more than 250 people were killed across the country in a series of devastating avalanches.
The Bharat Ratna winner had recently recovered from Covid-19 and pneumonia
Asia2 days ago
The blast took place in the Sra Ghazgai mine area outside Quetta
Asia2 days ago
The hours-long fire caused more than $2 million in damages
Asia2 days ago
It’s unclear how long the cameras had been in the restroom
Asia2 days ago
The 96-year-old has a history of heart problems
Asia2 days ago
The quake occurred west of Islamabad, with tremors felt as far as Jammu and Kashmir and Noida
Asia2 days ago
An additional five people were injured en route to the groom's house
Asia2 days ago
'The Opposition says we are attacking freedom of speech,' says IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Asia2 days ago