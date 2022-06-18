Agnipath protests: Several trains cancelled, diverted amid violence

Move comes in the wake of student agitations in Bihar

By ANI Published: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 6:26 PM

The train services of the East Coast Railway zone were affected amid the protests in various parts of the country against the new recruitment scheme in the Armed Forces, informed the railways’ officials on Saturday.

The train services had cancellations, partial cancellations and a few diversions of trains.

The move comes in the wake of the agitations in Bihar that continued for the second consecutive day as protestors on Friday disrupted the movement of trains in various districts of Bihar. In the Begusarai district, the agitated youth blocked the Rajbara Gumti road.

Students created a huge ruckus at Sahebpurkamal railway station in the district, as well as arson and stone-pelting.

Lakhisarai district witnessed a similar furore. A huge group of protestors jointly marched in the district against the scheme by the Central government. During the protest, slogans were also raised against the Central government.

A total of 30 trains were cancelled in the wake of the situation, and as many as 21 trains were diverted from the agitation-affected spot.