Afghanistan: Taliban hope to create jobs in country with development projects

They collided when one partly dislodged from cable
Asia2 days ago
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs on Thursday said that efforts are underway to decrease the rate of unemployment in the troubled country by creating employment opportunities through projects including the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Pipeline.
Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Mawlavi Makhdoom Abdul Salam Sadat in a meeting with directors of the ministry said that “employment opportunities will be created through projects including TAPI and Qush Tepae Canal projects”, Ariana News reported.
“Efforts are underway to decrease the rate of unemployment and create employment opportunities. [I order] directors of the ministry to try honestly to create employment opportunities,” said the ministry’s statement, according to Ariana News.
This comes after the unemployment rate in the country spiked considerably after the fall of the previous government and the withdrawal of foreign troops in August last year.
“I was a street vendor, but we face a lack of work; we call on the government to provide employment opportunities,” Ariana News quoted Muharram, a resident of Kabul as saying.
ALSO READ:
“I am not optimistic, but the government should pay attention to the poor people,” said Gullam Mohammad, another Kabul resident.
The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban caused not only a political crisis in the country but also uncertainty in business and unemployment.
The private sectors were “hit hard” as the businesses were halted and put to uncertainty, according to the latest survey conducted by the World Bank, reported Khaama Press.
Due to a shortage in sales, private companies have laid off more than half of their employees on average, raising concern about the unemployment rate in the country.
They collided when one partly dislodged from cable
Asia2 days ago
Sharif was sworn in on Monday after being elected with 174 votes
Asia3 days ago
He announced plans to raise monthly wages for government employees to Rs25,000 and provide cheap flour to the people
Asia3 days ago
The central province of Leyte was hardest hit
Asia3 days ago
He has been thoroughly examined by a physician
Asia3 days ago
In a speech he made earlier, he said the outgoing government of Imran Khan had mismanaged the economy
Asia3 days ago
The development comes after Imran Khan was ousted as PM on Sunday through a no-confidence vote
Asia3 days ago
The development comes after a tumultous week of political drama, capped by Khan's ouster as PM through a no-confidence vote
Asia3 days ago