Afghanistan: Online passport registration resumes in Kabul

Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif warns of further delays
Asia15 hours ago
The online passport registration process has resumed for citizens in Kabul, local media reported.
The central Directorate of passports in Kabul announced that they have reactivated the website of the office on Saturday and will accept online applications of applicants, Khaama Press reported.
The process was supposed to resume on Tuesday last week but it was delayed until Saturday.
This is the first time in almost four months that the central office will resume the issuance of passports.
The passport office in an official statement said that the website provides 24-hour services and has the capability of accepting 2,000 applications in a day.
ALSO READ:
The statement has asked the applicants to wait until the specific date specified by the website before proceeding with their biometric process, Khaama Press reported.
It is still not clear whether the online services are available in other provinces as well. Rumors have it that not only Kabul’s original residents but people from other provinces can also apply for passports but it is not yet confirmed by officials, Khaama Press reported.
Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif warns of further delays
Asia15 hours ago
The surface-to-surface missile was first tested in March 2015
Asia18 hours ago
Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif said the Assembly Speaker would have his name 'written in history in golden words'
Asia23 hours ago
Several PTI MPs reportedly chanted slogans, interrupting Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif during his opening speech
Asia23 hours ago
Fawad Chaudhry indicates the MPs from the Imran Khan-led PTI plan to delay voting by talking at length about a 'foreign conspiracy'
Asia23 hours ago
The no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government is set to take place on Saturday morning
Asia1 day ago
'We are ready to support both impeachment and no-confidence motion,' says National People's Power MP Vijitha Herath
Asia1 day ago
PM appeals to nation in his address to resist 'foreign attempt to topple the government'
Asia1 day ago