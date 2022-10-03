Afghanistan classroom bombing death toll jumps to 43: UN

Photo: AFP

By AFP Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 9:59 AM

The death toll from a suicide bomb attack on an education centre in the Afghan capital last week has risen to at least 43, the United Nations mission in Afghanistan said on Monday.

A suicide bomber blew himself up next to women at a gender-segregated study hall in a Kabul neighbourhood on Friday.

"Forty three killed. 83 wounded. Girls & young women were the main victims," the UN mission said in a tweet, adding that casualties were expected to rise further.

Photo: antonioguterres/Twitter

The bomber detonated as hundreds of students were sitting for a practice test ahead of an entrance exam for university admissions.

No group has so far claimed responsibility, but Daesh has, in the past, carried out several deadly attacks in the area targeting girls, schools and mosques.

The Taliban authorities have so far said 25 people were killed and 33 others were wounded in the attack.

The Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan last year brought an end to a two-decade war against the Western-backed government, and led to a significant reduction in violence, but security has begun to deteriorate in recent months.

The group, accused of failing to protect minorities, often try to downplay attacks challenging their regime.

Friday's attack triggered sporadic women-led protests in Kabul and some other cities.

The rallies have been dispersed by Taliban forces, by often firing shots into the air and beating protesters.

