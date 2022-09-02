UAE

Afghanistan: Blast at mosque kills cleric, civilians

Local police confirm casualties

Image used for illustrative purposes only
Image used for illustrative purposes only

By Reuters

Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 1:45 PM

Last updated: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 2:02 PM

A blast outside a mosque in the city of Herat in Western Afghanistan on Friday killed a high-profile pro-Taliban cleric as well as civilians, police said.

"Mujib Rahman Ansari, with some of his guards and civilians, have been killed on their way toward the mosque," said Herat's police spokesperson Mahmood Rasoli.

Rasoli did not say how many casualties the blast caused.

The Taliban say they have improved security in the country since taking power around a year ago, but there have been several blasts in recent months, some of them targeting busy mosques during prayers.

