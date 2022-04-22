Afghanistan: 20 killed, wounded in new mosque attack

This comes after a blast killed at least 10 people in another mosque the previous day

Published: Fri 22 Apr 2022, 5:49 PM

A blast tore through a mosque in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, causing at least 20 casualties, the commander of Kunduz province said on Friday.

Qari Badri, the commander of Kunduz province, told Reuters 20 people had been killed or wounded in the blast on a mosque.

It was not clear who was behind the explosion which came after several blasts claimed by Daesh rocked Afghanistan, including one in Kunduz and another on a mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif, the previous day.

