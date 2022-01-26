6 Indians, including children, go missing in Turkey on way to US

This is the third time the 96-year-old has been hospitalised in the space of a few weeks
Six people, including two children, from a village in Gandhinagar in Gujarat (Western India) have gone missing in Turkey en route to the US.
According to the police, they were members of two different families.
An official of Gandhinagar police revealed on Tuesday that the Indian Embassy in Istanbul received a complaint about the abduction from the relatives of the two families.
They included Tejas Patel, his wife Alka and son Divya and Suresh Patel, his wife Shobha and daughter Foram. They are believed to have been ‘abducted’ by human traffickers and asked to pay a ransom for their release.
The incident took place days after a family of four from Gujarat froze to death while trying to cross the Canadian-US border.
The Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police found the bodies of two adults, a teen and an infant on the Canadian side of the border last Wednesday.
The collector of Gandhinagar Kuldeep Arya told the media that he had been told of a family of four from Dingucha village going to Canada.
Nitin Patel, former deputy chief minister of Gujarat, said that many people from the state were migrating to the US, Canada and Australia in large numbers because of lack of opportunities in the state.
