6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes southwest China

Two quakes in June killed at least four people

By Agencies Published: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 10:30 AM Last updated: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 10:56 AM

A strong earthquake shook part of southwestern China on Monday afternoon. It is not immediately clear if it caused damage or injuries.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolted the mountainous Luding county in Sichuan province at 12:52 pm, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US Geological Survey pegged the quake at a magnitude of 6.6 and added that it was centred at a depth of 10km. Preliminary measurements by different agencies often differ slightly. Shallower quakes tend to cause more damage.

Sichuan, which sits on the edge of the Tibetan plateau where tectonic plates meet, is regularly hit by earthquakes. Two quakes in June killed at least four people.

China’s deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9 magnitude quake in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan. It devastated towns, schools and rural communities outside the provincial capital of Chengdu, leading to a years-long effort to rebuild with more resistant materials.

The epicentre of the most recent quake is in a mountainous area about 200km (125 miles) southwest of Chengdu.

