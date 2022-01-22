6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines

23 people had died due to carbon monoxide poisoning after being stuck inside their cars during a storm
Asia2 days ago
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 hit 231 km SE of Sarangani, Philippines at 02:26:13 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicentre, with a depth of 23.99 km, was initially determined to be at 3.6951 degrees north latitude and 126.6747 degrees east longitude.
ALSO READ:
23 people had died due to carbon monoxide poisoning after being stuck inside their cars during a storm
Asia2 days ago
A board of inquiry has been set up to investigate the incident
Asia3 days ago
No major material damage to ship as situation brought under control due to swift response.
Asia3 days ago
Three policemen and three assailants were killed in the shootouts
Asia3 days ago
From March, booster shots for the elderly will be administered six months after the second shots, rather than the originally planned eight months
Asia4 days ago
The Philippines' foreign minister condemned last week's sentencing of the Nobel laureate
Asia5 days ago
North Korea has not officially reported any Covid-19 cases and has imposed strict anti-virus measures
Asia5 days ago
This comes hours after a massive volcanic eruption near Tonga
Asia6 days ago