5.6-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima prefecture

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the temblor was centred offshore

File photo

By WAM Published: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 10:39 AM Last updated: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 11:09 AM

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6, struck off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture in northeast Japan on Thursday, Kyodo news agency quoted Japan Meteorological Agency as saying, although no tsunami warning has been issued.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the temblor, which occurred at 9.48am local time, was centered offshore with its epicentre at a latitude of 37.6°N and a longitude of 141.7°E.

The agency also said that the quake occurred at a depth of 60km.

There have been no immediate reports of major damage or injuries as a result of the quake.

