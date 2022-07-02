5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern China

Quake jolts Pishan County in the Xinjiang Uygur Region

File photo

By Wam Published: Sat 2 Jul 2022, 6:00 PM Last updated: Sat 2 Jul 2022, 6:01 PM

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Pishan County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 4:13 on Saturday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

In a statement carried by Chinese news agency, Xinhua, CENC reported that the epicenter was monitored at 37.59 degrees north latitude and 78.6 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 kilometres.

As per the National Center for Seismology, the quake hit at 36.78 latitudes, 78.79 longitudes and with a depth of 10 km.

Earlier on June 8, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Maerkang City of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province, at 00:03 a.m. Friday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

On June 6, another quake of 5.0 magnitude jolted China's Xinjiang region, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).