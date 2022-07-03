27 missing after floating crane sinks in Chinese waters

Full list of banned items, alternatives, penalties; all you need to know
Asia
At least twenty-seven people were missing after a floating crane sank in water in China’s Guangdong Province on Saturday morning.
The floating crane was found at 3.50am through the monitoring system to have a dragged anchor and was in danger after its mooring chain broke while it was dodging typhoon Chaba in waters near the city of Yangjiang, according to Xinhua.
The floating crane had sunk, according to the provincial maritime search and rescue centre. Rescue helicopters, vessels and merchant ships nearby have been mobilized to search for the missing people, said the centre.
According to the centre, three people were rescued at around 12pm, while 27 others fell into the water and were missing.
The storm is said to have reached maximum winds of 68 miles per hour.
The industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea has sunk with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members.
The dent took place 186 miles off the southern coast of China. The storm made landfall Saturday afternoon in the city of Zhanjiang in China’s Guangdong province.
