15 dead, 22 wounded in Turkey road accident: governor

Gotabaya Rajapaksa asks successor to guarantee his safety
Fifteen people died and 22 were injured in a road accident involving a bus and an ambulance in southeastern Turkey, a regional governor said Saturday.
"In all, 15 of our citizens died and 22 were injured .... in an accident involving a bus, an emergency team and an ambulance ... between Gaziantep and Nizip," Davut Gul, the governor of Gaziantep province said.
The DHA news agency said an ambulance, a firefighting truck and a bus carrying journalists were hit by a passenger bus.
"Three firefighters, two emergency workers and two journalists figure among the dead," the Gaziantep governor said.
Photos on DHA showed the back of an ambulance ripped out and metal debris strewn around it.
ALSO READ:
Gotabaya Rajapaksa asks successor to guarantee his safety
State-owned service provider blames recent heavy rainfall
Video shows him eating, drinking on a folding chair and table in the middle of a street in Dehradun
Medical board deems him 'fit' after PTI members alleged he was tortured in police custody
The government has asked people to stay home and evacuate flood-risk areas
South Korea's Unification Minister called Kim's comments "very disrespectful and indecent"
Tens of thousands flee worst economic disaster in decades; government, companies launch schemes to retain talent
Move to meet IMF condition for bailout package