13 killed as storm lashes southern Philippines

Landslides and flooding killed 13 people, as heavy rain from an approaching tropical storm lashed the southern Philippines on Friday, a disaster official said.
Ten of the dead were from the flood-hit town of Datu Blah Sinsuat on Mindanao island, explained Naguib Sinarimbo, the spokesman and civil defence chief for the regional government, to AFP.
Rescuers in rubber boats retrieved another three bodies in Cotabato city (a town near Datu Odin Sinsuat).
"We're hoping the toll will end there," he added.
Rescue teams, including military units were also checking other areas where flooding and landslides had been reported.
Heavy rain began late on Thursday in the impoverished region.
The state weather office in Manila said it was partly caused by Tropical Storm Nalgae, far to the northeast.
Nalgae was headed towards the northern Philippines, where the civil defence office said that nearly 5,000 people were evacuated from areas prone to floods and landslides, ahead of an expected landfall on Saturday or Sunday.
