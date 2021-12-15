10 dead, search underway for dozens missing as boat capsizes off Malaysia

An estimated 60 migrants were aboard the boat

Reuters file for illustrative purposes

By Reuters Published: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 11:15 AM

Ten bodies have been found and 29 people were missing on Wednesday after a boat carrying suspected illegal migrants capsized off Malaysia in bad weather, maritime authorities said.

There were 21 people reported safe among the estimated 60 aboard the boat, which capsized off southern Johor state around 4.30am.

The survivors and the boat were found on a beach in Tanjung Balau and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said a search and rescue operations had been launched for those missing.

ALSO READ:

Authorities did not provide further details about the origin or nationality of the migrants, or their intended destination.