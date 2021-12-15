10 dead, search underway for dozens missing as boat capsizes off Malaysia

Thirty-four incoming and outgoing flights were delayed
Asia4 days ago
Ten bodies have been found and 29 people were missing on Wednesday after a boat carrying suspected illegal migrants capsized off Malaysia in bad weather, maritime authorities said.
There were 21 people reported safe among the estimated 60 aboard the boat, which capsized off southern Johor state around 4.30am.
The survivors and the boat were found on a beach in Tanjung Balau and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said a search and rescue operations had been launched for those missing.
ALSO READ:
Authorities did not provide further details about the origin or nationality of the migrants, or their intended destination.
Thirty-four incoming and outgoing flights were delayed
Asia4 days ago
Gen. Rawat, his wife, and colleagues in a chopper crash in the Nilgiri Hills
Asia5 days ago
Visitors can enjoy hilly terrain, tea estates, dam and spot wildlife
Asia5 days ago
He was killed along with 12 others in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday
Asia5 days ago
Tens of thousands of farmers have staged more than a year of protests to persuade PM Modi to repeal three agriculture laws
Asia5 days ago
New Zealand plans to make it illegal to sell cigarettes to anyone aged 14 and under from 2027.
Asia6 days ago
The lone survivor of the crash, an air force group captain, is on life support at a military hospital.
Asia6 days ago
The army helicopter accident claimed the lives of the defence chief, his wife and 11 others.
Asia6 days ago