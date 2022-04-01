What was on display at DIFC Art Nights

by Purva Grover Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 8:46 PM

The city awaits these two nights when the art season gradually reaches its fag end, but with a vibrant, grand bang. The 13th edition of the loved bi-annual two-day DIFC Art Nights at Gate Village, inaugurated by DIFC’s senior management earlier last week, concluded last Friday. The enthusiast explored thought-provoking artworks from known and emerging artists, each taking their inspiration from the theme, The Future is Here. What made the evenings interesting was the fact that the attendance to the events and displays for the two nights was complimentary for one and all.

What was on display? Outstanding sculptures, paintings and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

• Artiana’s first NFT-selling exhibition, The Mythical Metaverse, featuring the NFT artworks of prominent artist Sakti Burman.

• Aether, a collection of unique NFTs on the fifth element of matter and one that occupies the world beyond our planet, designed by four conceptual artists, visitors experienced the best of digital artwork.

• Nada Debs, the Levantine designer renowned for her ability to distil culture and craftsmanship, came up with a unique collection of spiritual carpets aptly named ‘Transcendence’ that sparked a dialogue on the inter-connectedness of faith on display at the event. This was in collaboration with Zuleya by FBMI, supporting and engaging carpet weavers in Afghanistan.

• Artezaar hosted art workshops for children.

• CareTechMENA, Al Manzil Center and Repton School Dubai showcased stunning artworks by children of determination around the themes of tolerance, unity and the future.

• Live performances included roaming entertainers, The Picasso Musicians, a singer and a saxophonist who performed ‘out of a painting’.

• The artworks and installations were on display both outdoors as well as in some of the prestigious art galleries, such as Opera Gallery, Sconci Art Gallery, Tabari Art Space, Christie’s, and Sotheby’s Art among others.

