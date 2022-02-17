Watch: Giant mural of Sheikh Hamdan comes up on key Dubai road

Artwork depicts the Dubai Crown Prince looking at the city's iconic landmarks from the window of an airplane

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's giant mural on Wasl Road. Photo: Supplied

Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 4:57 PM

A giant mural featuring the Dubai Crown Prince and the city's famed skyline has come up on Al Wasl Road. The mural also has a verse penned by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Spanning 18 metres in height and 32 metres in width, the artwork depicts the Dubai Crown Prince looking at the city's iconic landmarks from the window of an airplane. The structures featured include the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Emirates Towers, the Museum of the Future and the Dubai Frame.

It symbolises the scale of progress Dubai has seen over the last few years.

A calligraphic rendition of a verse penned by Sheikh Hamdan says Dubai's impressive achievements were only made possible by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.



Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), implemented the mural as part of the 8th edition of Dubai Street Museum.

The Dubai Street Museum, launched by Sheikh Mohammed in 2016, seeks to highlight Dubai's unique identity, values and aspirations by creating distinctive public artworks.



Artists that have contributed to the project include Croatian portrait artist Lonac, who is best known for his large-scale photorealistic murals; Emirati digital artist Khalid Al Ramsi; and Emirati calligrapher Mohammed Hussain Al Tamimi.

Khawla Al Mehairi, executive vice-president of Strategy and Government Communications at Dewa, said: "The latest mural project … seeks to enrich Dubai's creative environment while also highlighting its modernity and its status as a hub for innovation."

Shaima Al Suwaidi, city branding manager at Brand Dubai, said: "By working with local and international artists, we seek to tell the story of Dubai's unique culture, values, identity and aspirations. Through such initiatives, we also seek to add unique creative elements to the built environment in the city's communities."