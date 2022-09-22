UAE: Must-visit exhibitions to discover works of international artists

The choices are ample

by Purva Grover Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 8:22 PM

Art season is up and about, with hotels in Dubai bringing in few renowned names and concepts closer to us. Whether it is a new country, you wish to learn about; or a genre of music, the choices are ample.

Scouse Van Gogh

British artist John Charles is hosting his first international exhibition, Modern Poets, in Dubai at Rove City Walk Hotel. The Modern Poets collection is dedicated to hip hop and rap legends and icons of our generation, past and present, including Biggie Smalls, Jay Z, Kanye West, Slick Rick, 2Pac and Ice Cube. John Charles is an established Liverpool-based artist. Dubbed the ‘Scouse Van Gogh’ by his following, John is renowned for his bold use of vibrant colour, palette knife approach and signature gold lines. Attracting attention online by a range of celebrities and art-lovers, including Paris Hilton, Stephen Graham and Ed Sheeran, John will continue to make an impact in the art world with his awe-inspiring collections in the UAE.

On September 29, 7pm; Rove City Walk, Downtown Dubai

Bonjour France

A month-long ‘affaire’ with more than 20 art installations, and more is your chance to explore France’s rich, engaging culture. Regards de France, a multidimensional exhibition, will be on Sofitel Dubai Downtown’s lobby and L’Apero restaurant; both of which will be transformed with pieces of bespoke art, standing art installations, paintings and other pieces. The artists part of Regards de France includes Feminin Pluriel; group of 11 women artists, including painters, photographers, ceramicists and goldsmiths, who’d embody and explore the different facets of femininity. Cathy Deniset’s dance, choreography, lighting and background naturally merged with her painting skills, leads her to speed painting and virtual reality performances. Quentin Desmit, a UAE-based plastic artist and sculptor, plays with the architectural landscape of Dubai to create striking, iconic art pieces. Inspired by pop and abstract art, Leiana enjoys playing with bright colours, textures and movement, through which she strives to convey joy, energy and happiness. Julié Custom Art, this artist and garment maker adds sentimental value to clothes with her artistic expressions. Linda Haouam, based in Dubai, is inspired by the very essence of this place; its sand, its heat, its arid beauty. Cafe de la Danse’s troupe of dancers will perform at the closing events. Plus, there will be workshops and seminars hosted by the artists themselves.

On until October 15; Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Ciao Italy

For the first time in the UAE, 40 vintage photographs and four original albums by the most prominent photographers working in Italy between 1850 and 1890 will be exhibited at Firetti Contemporary, allowing viewers to experience the beauty and grandeur of Italy’s scenic history in the exhibition, The Grand Tour: A photographic journey in Italy. Attendees will enjoy the nostalgia of “must-see” tour destinations in famous cities such as Milan, Venice, Florence, Rome, Naples, Pompeii, Palermo, Taormina, and others curated by Michele Bonuomo and Mara Firetti, the exhibition includes the works of legendary photographers, such as Alfred Noack, Carlo Naja, Leopoldo Alinari, Giacomo Brogi, Alphonse Bernoud, Edmond Behles, Robert Rive, Giorgio Sommer, and Gioacchino Altobelli, James (Domenico) Anderson, Robert MacPherson, Giacomo Caneva, Antonio, and Paolo Francesco D’Alessandri, Giovanni Crupi, Giuseppe Incorpora, Wilhelm Plüschow, Wilhelm von Gloeden, and Achille Mauri.

On until November 25, Firetti Contemporary, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai

