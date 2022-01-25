UAE: Louvre Abu Dhabi’s first international exhibition of the year opens to the public tomorrow

Visitors will view more than 100 artworks from the collections of Louvre Abu Dhabi, the UK’s Royal Collection Trust, and 16 French lenders.

Published: Tue 25 Jan 2022

Louvre Abu Dhabi’s first international exhibition of the year, Versailles & the World, has been officially inaugurated and will open to the public from Wednesday, January 26.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi on Tuesday opened the exhibition which will run until June 4, 2022.

Organised by Louvre Abu Dhabi in partnership with the Musée national des châteaux de Versailles et de Trianon, and with the support of France Muséums, the exhibition highlights the eclectic history of France’s royal court at Versailles. Visitors will view more than 100 artworks from the collections of Louvre Abu Dhabi, the UK’s Royal Collection Trust, and 16 French lenders including the Musée national des châteaux de Versailles et de Trianon, and will also be able to enjoy a parallel public programme of wide-ranging cultural activities.

By focusing on the reception, interpretation, and assimilation of foreign cultures by the court, the exhibition explores how the Palace of Versailles became a place for cultural exchange between the French monarchy and court, and foreign ambassadors and diplomatic missions during the reign of three French monarchs – Louis XIV, Louis XV and Louis XVI.

The displays showcase how Versailles became a hub for intellectual encounters and cultural expression, and a place of international collaboration and artistic production that looked to the rest of the world for inspiration, while at the same time illustrating the finest French taste, craftsmanship and art de vivre.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak said: “I am delighted to see Abu Dhabi’s dynamic cultural calendar for the year take off to a strong start with the opening of this fascinating exhibition, which provides unique insights into the royal court at Versailles and its powerful impact on the world over the centuries. Louvre Abu Dhabi and its esteemed partner museums have developed a strong reputation for producing insightful and thought-provoking exhibitions that highlight the importance of cultural interactions, which tie well into Abu Dhabi’s wider mission of harnessing tolerance and cross-cultural understanding.”

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “We are pleased to host the first international exhibition of 2022, Versailles & the World. The exhibition allows visitors to explore the complex network of political diplomacy, international commerce, intellectual encounter, and artistic creativity that helped grow French influence across the world and speaks to the ambitions of the modern age."

