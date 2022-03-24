UAE: Islamic culture courses launched in 12 languages for new converts

The 15th edition of the fair will feature over 100 exhibitors from 44 countries, including more than 30 first-time exhibitors, with doors opening on March 11 (until 13) at Madinat Jumeirah
The Zayed House for Islamic Culture (ZHIC) has launched Islamic culture courses in 12 international languages at its head office in Al Ain and respective branches in Abu Dhabi and Ajman as part of its mission to introduce the essence of Islamic culture and assimilate new converts.
The programme introduces learners to the basics of Islamic culture and its universal values aimed at establishing the principles of moderation, temperance and tolerance through studies.
The programme includes lectures in various languages, including Arabic, English, Russian, French, Mandarin, Tagalog, Amharic, Urdu and Sinhalese.
The main objectives of the programme are introducing the essence of Islamic culture to new converts, instilling in them values of moderation and temperance in individuals’ life, contributing to empowering significances of goodness, uprightness, open-mindedness and coexistence.
“Through such courses, ZHIC endeavours to instil not only spiritual, moral and social meanings, but also to promote the values of compassion and coexistence with the diverse existing human cultures," said an official from ZHIC.
“In addition to establishing the values of moderation and temperance in individuals’ lives as inclusive ideals to the meanings of justice, goodness, uprightness, openness and coexistence to ensure sustainable development for both individuals and society.”
The courses include five levels totalling 70 teaching hours. The first level focuses on teaching ablution and prayer, both theoretically and practically. Added to the spiritual and corporal benefits thereof.
The second level aims to boost individuals' goodwill by portraying an inclusive perspective on Islam to ensure fulfilling rights and performing duties in an integrated environment guaranteeing human interactions, respect, and individual and communal responsibility. Meanwhile, the third level furthers individuals' bond with the holy scripture and the prophetic biography as God's revelation and sources of learning, knowledge and human values.
The fourth level aims to inculcate virtues and etiquettes such as discipline, hygiene, tidiness, self-esteem and sympathy drawn from the life, characteristics, and approach of Prophet Muhammad in dealing with people of all kinds.
The final level aims to introduce the concept of faith and its close relation with true happiness for humankind, while putting emphasis on the significance of morals as a social ethic contributive to a coherent community.
