UAE: Gulf artists from various branches of visual art to showcase their creativity at forum

Event also features technical workshops, cultural tours and networking activities

File photo

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 8:09 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 8:11 PM

The UAE will host the fourth edition of the GCC Visual Arts Forum from December 20 to 25, the Ministry of Culture and Youth announced on Friday.

The event, hosted in cooperation with the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), will feature a selection of Gulf artists from various branches of visual arts at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi.

It will be accompanied by an art exhibition, which will run until December 30.

The forum seeks to promote the creativity of GCC artists in line with the GCC Cultural Strategy 2020-2030 launched under the directives of the heads of state and the Ministers of Culture of the GCC countries.

The exhibition which is also inspired by the event’s slogan “You and I, what and when?” will be a platform to elevate the status of the arts and support the artists’ cultural vision. The art exhibition will honour the best three participating works in four categories - visual arts, traditional Arabic calligraphy, Arabic calligraphy letters, and photography.

The programme for the event also includes a series of technical workshops, cultural tours, as well as networking activities to facilitate an exchange of knowledge and experience among the participants.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, the Minister of Culture and Youth, said, “The UAE attaches great importance to investing in artistic energies and creations. Art projects are important for our mental well-being and are fundamental to the progress and growth of civilizations and human beings.”

She added, “Such art projects contribute to creating a fertile and conducive environment for more creations. This forum is an opportunity to take a closer look at the creativity of Gulf artists. It is a promising platform for networking, learning from each other’s experiences and developing new techniques to advance art in the region.”

She stated, “We have developed an integrated strategy to implement a series of cultural programmes aimed at promoting the cultural seasons in the GCC countries. These will help maintain continuity, while also supporting efforts that serve to revive the folklore of our region and introduce it to the world as an integral part of our Arab identity. We give great value to the effort that goes into the creation of art and offers support for artists and creators to access global platforms. Showcasing their works would open new avenues and unleash opportunities for them to hone their craft.”

The art exhibition hosts a variety of works by participating artists which will be judged by a committee of specialists within a specific theme chosen by the organising country. Based on a set of criteria, three works will be selected for the gold, silver and bronze awards.

To participate in the exhibition, please refer to the official website of the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth https://mcy.gov.ae and send your entries via email to gcc_forum@mcy.gov.ae.

The deadline for submitting artwork for the exhibition is November 21. Each participant is allowed to submit only one artwork and uploaded it in PDF format.

The winners will receive prize money and all participants will be given certificates of appreciation for their participation in the event.