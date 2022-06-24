UAE: Free summer pop-up to feature residents' artwork inspired by ice cream

Cake & Sprinkles will also feature dessert cafe, children's play area, mini-golf course

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 24 Jun 2022, 3:05 PM

The Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi has launched a pop-up space called Cake & Sprinkles, featuring a café, children's play area and the artworks of 25 Emirati and expat artists and creatives displaying their love for desserts.

The pop-up space also features a mini-golf practice area, chess boards, and interactive fun zones. It will be open to the public till August 31, when the scorching summer is expected to end; entry is free.

Sumayyah Al Suwaidi, head of community programme, Cultural Foundation, said the concept for the temporary summer pop-up was inspired by US-based Emirati artist Farah Al Qasimi's exhibition 'General Behaviour,' and is currently on display at the Foundation's main hall.

"Farah Al Qasimi's exhibition focuses on human behaviour, going out, shopping and lifestyle habits. So, I thought such aspects can come into this pop-up, which is a full activation for adults and children to enjoy the summer. All this relates to Farah Al Qasimi's exhibition talking about the generic behaviour on how we spend our money on aesthetics," she told Khaleej Times during a media preview.

Al Suwaidi, who curated the multimedia experience, noted the initiative talks about the generation gap between Farah Al Qasimi and Mohamed Al Astad, whose exhibition is featured on the Foundation's first floor.

"At the Cultural Foundation, we like to have a full story going on between everything that we are exhibiting."

25 UAE-based artists' work on display

The pop-up space includes a café with ice cream, cakes, soft drinks, coffee, milkshakes and more, with artworks curated from 25 UAE-based upcoming artists.

The displays include 13 lightboxes by 12 illustrative artists and miniature mannequins by 13 creatives like fashion designers, architects and interior designers. Each artist has used their love for ice creams and their favourite flavours to create a miniature piece of art.

The idea, Al Suwaidi noted, is to create more engagement between the artists and the visitors.

"I did a lot of research to find these artists. We wanted to bridge the gap between the community and the artists. We have featured the Instagram accounts of artists so the community can connect with the artists. We are offering more opportunities for the artists and the community to get to know them. We are building relationships," she added.

Asim Mohamed, whose artwork is on display, feels lucky and happy to be part of the initiative.

"I usually mix between calligraphy and play with Arabic letters. I have made this in 3D. I am learning new techniques," said the 30-year-old working as an architect.

"This is my second exhibition. I was following the social media handle of Sumayyah Al Suwaidi and came to know about this opportunity," he said.