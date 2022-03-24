UAE Ambassador to Italy: Sharjah has brought Arab and Emirati cultures to the world

Look: Art Dubai opens its largest edition with over 100 galleries from more than 40 countries
UAE's Ambassador to Italy has emphasised that Sharjah's participation at Bologna Children's Book Fair (BCBF) 2022 as the guest of honour is a big step forward in strengthening UAE-Italy relations.
Omar Obaid Alshamsi lauded the emirate for successfully showcasing the UAE and Arab region's culture and heritage to nations worldwide.
He congratulated the UAE's leadership, especially His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for successfully leading the emirate’s cultural project that has enabled the world to experience and appreciate Emirati and Arab culture.
The statement was made during an official visit to the Sharjah pavilion, where Alshamsi was received by Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA). The ambassador toured the pavilion, learning more about Sharjah’s guest of honour showcase at the book fair, including its literary and cultural offerings, exhibitions, and more.
Alshamsi noted that the popularity of Sharjah’s offerings at the book fair is a testament to the success of the emirate’s vision in building bridges of understanding and cross-cultural dialogue through books, literature, heritage and arts.
During the tour, Alshamsi learned about the various publications on display by the emirate’s cultural entities including magazines, books and literary translations. The ambassador also stopped at the Arabic calligraphy exhibition, which showcased the works of renowned Arab and Emirati calligraphers, and joined the book fair’s audience to watch a colourful performance of Emirati dance and music.
