UAE: 50 artists' works featured in new coffee table book

The idea behind the book is to recognise and support the creative industry

Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 2:52 PM

A new coffee table book features and honours the works of 50 artists from different parts of the world.

'Artists in Focus 2022', launched by Magzoid Magazine, commemorates the UAE's Golden Jubilee by spotlighting 50 artists and their journey in the world of art.

The idea behind the book is to recognise and support the creative industry and acknowledge their hard work. It features remarkable artworks across different genres by artists who are trying to leave their mark in the industry.

The release of the coffee table book aligns with the goals of the National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The initiative is also aligned with Magzoid Magazine’s mission to support and grow the creative economy. The magazine strives to build a community of creatives from all genres who would pave the path towards an exceptional future.