Top 3 art events in the UAE to look forward to

by Purva Grover Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 10:13 PM

It won’t be incorrect to say that when it comes to the ongoing exhibitions in Dubai, there’s a range of concepts and artworks waiting to be explored and get inspired by. Whether you are into portraits, calligraphy or landscapes, you will find a space displaying what you love.

An ode to our Founding Father & Arabic calligraphy

Qasr Al Watan has launched an Arabic calligraphy exhibition in honour of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE. Titled In the love of Zayed, it is being is hosted in collaboration with the UAE Society for Arabic Calligraphy and Islamic Ornamentation. Visitors can immerse themselves into a journey of the Founding Father’s most meaningful quotes, poems, and words through 41 pieces of art created by UAE-based artists with the vision to utilise the remarkable art of Arabic calligraphy.

Until July 27 Great Hall, Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi

From Korea to Dubai

Nakheel Mall has partnered with Springs 15, an organisation that manages Asian events and projects in the UAE, to house a one-of-a-kind K-art gallery. The month-long exhibition will feature masterpieces from two world-renowned artists, Son Jin-Hyoung and Kim Jong-Sook. The interactive gallery will be free to visit for Nakheel Mall and The View’s visitors. Art enthusiasts can look forward to Sook’s captivating collection of shimmering landscapes that provide contrast between the ancient tradition of Korean landscape painting and the urban luxuries of the 21st-century consumer culture. The landscapes start as traditional acrylic paintings, that are then embroidered with jewels, such as crystals, pearls and opals. Hyoung’s series of artworks delve into positive energy and the continuous eruption of power through the constant leap of life and voluntary movement.

Until July 22, The Crystal Dome (East), Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah

Let’s face it

Portraits, looks, representations and homages will be on display along with stars of the cinema as part of Oblong Contemporary Gallery’s latest group exhibition, Face to Face, investigating a common denominator through the different techniques of the artists. The representation of the ‘face’ being the only fascinating common denominator. Manu Algueró’s recognisable and large-scale canvas explosions will be on the walls along with works by Flavio Luncchini, Antonio Nocera’s Pinocchio works, Paolo Vegas, Serero Pop Art, Paolo Vegas, Youn Kyoung Cho, Igor Mitoraj, Valerie Breuleux and Jiménez Deredia.

Until July 31, Oblong Contemporary Gallery, BlueWaters Island, Dubai

