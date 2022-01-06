This gallery is bringing Turkish art to the region

by Purva Grover Published: Thu 6 Jan 2022, 6:50 PM

It’s a new year, and with it has come newer exhibits, galleries and ideas to the city, including a trio of watches telling the tales of the lost paintings, a gallery focusing on bringing Turkish art to the region, and a winning exhibit. Explore.

Turkish art in the Middle East

Art World Creation Dubai, the all-new art gallery, made its debut in the city recently. The gallery aspires to hold group and solo exhibitions six times a year to bring Turkish and international artists together with regional art lovers. The title of its opening exhibition, Sand Flower, by internationally acclaimed artist Ahmet Güneştekin, comes from the desert rose, a complex formation of sand grains and crystal clusters. The exhibition features works that manifest the artist’s notion of this fragmented world, and they unearth his vision that there is a fractal face to the geometry of nature. Among the exhibited are bronze sculptures with vibrant patterns and structures that appear over metamorphosed animals whose traces may be found in the mythical cosmos; heart-shaped works in which Güneştekin incorporates language into imagery with its lexical and reflective features; paintings that speak about the powerful mythic motifs in human life, and more. “We are honoured and delighted to be a bridge between young Turkish artists and art lovers in the Middle East and we are excited to start our journey in Dubai, a city that has quickly become a highly acclaimed art hub for the region,’’ said Anastasiya Lugovska, gallery manager, Art World Creation Dubai.

Until March 18, Art World Creation, Dubai International Financial Centre

An emblem of beauty and hope

The Pavone Throne, which was presented as a preview in the Visionnaire Flagship Store at the Miami Art Basel in December 2019 and the winner of the Archiproducts Design Awards 2020, has arrived in the city. “This capsule is a contemporary allegory, a persuasive message of hope, that deep and pure beauty will save the world,” said Leopoldo Cavalli, CEO, Visionnaire, which opened its first flagship store in Dubai in November. The ceremonial chair, designed by Marc Ange, celebrates the convergence between art and design. The inspiration for the capsule collection was conceived during the artist’s travels to India and the charm was aroused by the vision of the peacock. The capsule is an ode to the romantic and seductive beauty of the peacock, the only animal that does not possess natural weapons to protect itself and fight for its survival. However, the peacock chooses to show its tail — noteworthy for its stunning plumage — when facing danger, as an emblem of its extreme beauty.

Until January 14, Premium Lounge at 2020 Club, Expo 2020

The hidden treasures

Jaeger-LeCoultre has introduced Reverso Tribute Enamel Hidden Treasures, a trio of watches that celebrates the work of three great masters from the dawn of Modern Art: Gustave Courbet, Vincent Van Gogh and Gustav Klimt. The brand identified three beautiful paintings that had been hidden from the world for many decades, assumed to have been lost forever until rediscovered and authenticated in recent years. The three paintings reproduced represent three markers of a major watershed in the Western artistic tradition, from the 19th-century realism of Courbet to Van Gogh’s post-impressionism, to the expressive and experimental spirit of Klimt and the Viennese Secession. The Reverso Tribute collection is closest in its stylistic details to the 1930s originals, and in these three new watches, the colour of each dial — a different shade of misty blue or green — hints at the colours of the enamelled treasures hidden on the reverse side, while the restrained design contrasts with the richness and detail of the miniature works of art.

jaeger-lecoultre.com

