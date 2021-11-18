These UAE-based artists adorn talabat rider helmets with art

Dubai - Rider helmets as canvasses for UAE-based artists pay a tribute to delivery riders’ hard work and dedication

by Purva Grover Published: Thu 18 Nov 2021, 7:52 PM

To promote the arts and culture scene at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Dubai Culture Arts and Authority, and talabat have commissioned six UAE-based artists to adorn talabat rider helmets with art. These artists were selected from Dubai Culture’s talent pool and throughout the event, they will explore their creativity and add their artistic touches to talabats’ rider helmets. “The helmets were selected as a symbol of appreciation for the crucial role that talabat riders play for the communities they operate in,” said Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, director of marketing and corporate communication department, Dubai Culture Arts and Authority. talabat is the official food delivery partner for Expo 2020, and this #CreativeCravings initiative is aimed at enhancing the art scene in their innovative, two-storey talabat Kitchen at the Expo. “We are proud to expand our long-standing relationship with Dubai Culture through this collaboration. We selected rider helmets as a canvas for this initiative to reflect our appreciation for our riders’ hard work and dedication — they are our backbone,” said Sonia Lekhal, Chief Marketing Officer, talabat.

The initiative kicked off on 29 October with Evgenia Silvina, who painted the first helmet. Evgenia, a multidisciplinary UAE-based artist of Russian origin, works with themes of heritage, tribal minorities, culture and people portraits. She enjoys creating a series of portraits of indigenous, tribal minorities and nomadic people, infused with local nature elements and traditional ornaments. She said, “Growing up among the cultural fusion of the UAE residents (since 1998) has had a huge influence on my art, allowing me to explore ethnic diversity, the subject of tolerance and the beauty of heritage in my works.” Interestingly, talabat selected Evgenia before the official launch of Expo 2020 Dubai to paint the mural and the bike on the first floor of the talabat Kitchen. Their recent most activation was last Friday (12 November) with another UAE-based talented artist Ella Orencillo. With more than 20 years of experience, Ella, a Filipino artist, is known for creating art on any surface possible from shoes to huge wall. Her art has distinct vivid colours with a cross of pop-surrealism, “The main inspiration behind my helmet art is the face-paint and headdress of native Papuan tribesmen. I find their culture fascinating, especially their choice to remain close to nature and unperturbed by changes in the world. They witness visitors that dress and look differently, carry some strange tech objects, they see ships and airplanes pass and yet, they still choose to follow old ways. There is an element of pride, preservation and belonging to their choice, and I truly don’t believe it’s about fear of change.” Ella, too, has painted a mural and bike on the first floor at the talabat Kitchen.

talabat will be hosting one artist per month at Expo 2020 Dubai as part of this collaboration, and painted helmets will be displayed in the ‘talabat Kitchen’ for the duration of Expo 2020.

