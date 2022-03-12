Sheikh Mohammed attends official opening of Art Dubai 2022

Mark Janicello, writer, director and leading actor of The Finellis Movie, on looking at life through the prism of humour
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Saturday attended the official opening of the 15th edition of Art Dubai, taking place at Madinat Jumeirah and running until March 13.
The Dubai Ruler was accompanied by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and a number of senior officials.
Art Dubai presents its most extensive edition to date with over 100 galleries from 44 countries from across the Global South, including a new section dedicated to digital art.
Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the role of arts in strengthening understanding and peaceful coexistence between people of different cultures and nationalities.
The UAE’s cultural sectors are seeing a new energy and dynamism driven by the nation’s commitment to promoting creativity and its values of diversity, inclusiveness and tolerance, Sheikh Mohammed said.
He said Dubai continues to raise its profile as a global centre of excellence for various art forms by providing a supportive environment for artistic talent from all over the world to thrive.
Creativity is one of the vital elements that enable civilizations to flourish and nations to prosper, he further said.
Championing artists from regions which are under represented in established collections, the 2022 edition sees half of its exhibitors come from the Global South, with notably strong representation from the Middle East, South Asia and Africa.
