Sharjah's cultural focus gets recognition at London Book Fair

Arts and Culture2 weeks ago
Sharjah is being represented at the London Book Fair Market Focus, this year.
It is being celebrated in recognition of its leadership in building bridges of dialogue and cooperation between Arab and European nations.
The opening ceremony of the book fair, which is taking place at the Olympia Exhibition Centre in London, has several prominent attendees from the country.
Among them are Bodour Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA); Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, who is heading the Sharjah delegation at the LBF 2022; Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA); Andy Ventris, Director of LBF; Stephen Lotinga, CEO of the Publishers Association, UK; Keith Nichol, Head of Cultural Diplomacy at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS); and editors-in-chief of leading dailies in the UAE.
During the opening ceremony, Emirati poet Afra Atiq recited a resonating poem that highlighted the power and impact of words and how they transcend time and generations.
Sharjah showcases the achievements of different cultural entities and initiatives that are realising the Emirate's vision to promote the book industry and enrich the region’s cultural movement.
Addressing LBF’s global gathering, Bodour Al Qasimi, said: “We believe that books go a long way towards helping countries and cultures understand each other, and they are needed now more than ever. In times of peace, books have a powerful uniting force. But, in times of conflict, books are even more critical in fostering hope, supporting reconciliation, and cementing peace.”
“Indeed, the world needs more books, not bombs”, she emphasized.
