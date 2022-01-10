Sharjah: Residents invited to share memories to document history of 3 areas

Birds-eye view of Mureijah pre-restoration in the 1990s. Source: Directorate of Heritage

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 10 Jan 2022, 1:12 PM

A new oral history project launched in Sharjah will see people over the age of 60 invited to share stories about life before and successive phases of change and development.

The Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF) has launched the project to learn more about the social and urban fabric of Sharjah’s historic Al Mureijah, Al Shoyoukh and Al Shuwaiheen areas.

“As there is little written or recorded documentation of the significant transformations these areas have undergone over the past decades, SAF will use the research gathered in this project to help compile and preserve a historic overview of the old quarter,” the foundation said.

Seniors who have lived or worked in these neighbourhoods will be invited to share their memories.

Noora Al Mualla, director of Learning and Research, said, “With this new project, we hope to learn about the history of these neighbourhoods through the voices and memories of an older generation. The stories we collect will both contribute to our understanding of Sharjah’s past while helping us to preserve this knowledge for the future.”

Interviews will be conducted with a diverse range of people who broadly reflect the areas’ inhabitants over time. Participants will include individuals with a tribal lineage distinct to the Arabian Gulf as well as those with families from other regional and international backgrounds who settled in Sharjah between the 19th and early 20th centuries, through to the present day.

“If you would like to contribute to our research by sharing your stories or the names of potential participants, the research team would be happy to hear from you. We are also hoping for connections to any relatives, friends or acquaintances that fit the above criteria or have direct ties to the inhabitants (children, spouses or siblings) who frequented these areas. Potential contributors can contact the department directly on research@sharjahart.org,” the SAF added.