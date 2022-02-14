Sharjah: Nearly 170 photos sold in four days at Xposure Festival

Be part of this unique initiative from the locally based Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts
An impressive 167 images captured by the world’s leading photographers have been snapped up by collectors and photo enthusiasts in four days since the opening of Xposure International Photography Festival.
The sixth edition of Xposure is running at Expo Centre Sharjah until February 15.
With 45 solo and group exhibitions featuring more than 1,600 visual stories this year, the emirate’s grand celebration of the art of photography offers compelling and insightful perspectives into some of the most pressing issues of our time through the lens of 70 world-renowned and emerging photographers.
The photographic collection on display covers themes of culture, art, beauty, nature, and humanity, among others.
The sale of 167 prints from the vast visual universe of celebrated photographers is a testament to Xposure’s success in fostering greater appreciation for photography and reaffirms the power of visuals in forging strong emotional ties.
