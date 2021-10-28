Meet an Indian artist who can make a portrait ‘move’

With the recent release on OTT, directors Abhishek Chaubey, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Saket Chaudhary tell us how their latest anthology explores unusual stories of romance and hidden emotions
Art is expressed in countless ways. Some pieces are done in only a few minutes, while others can take an entire lifetime. For Indian artist Amrish Patel, a creation is never rushed.
Patel, who is based in India, specialises in kinetic art, which gives life to masterpieces that depend on motion for a distinctive effect.
“It takes us a minimum of eight months to create a piece of kinetic art. Some may require over a year or more,” said the artist who created the ‘MY DUBAI’ logo at Dubai Design District.
Patel’s work can be found in a number of places in the UAE. Some of his installations are at the DIFC head office, while others are on display at a number of five-star hotels in both Dubai and Saudi Arabia.
He recently presented one of his incredible masterpieces to Suhail Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers. It is a unique portrait of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
"The art presented to Suhail is a portrait of Sheikh Zayed in the front, and the rear has the logo of the year of tolerance. The artwork is made of 5,000 pins, which represent his vision for peace and humanity, as well as culture and diversity, in the region,” Patel said.
The artwork also has seven stones, which represent the seven emirates.
Creating such pieces required extreme precision, he explained.
The process starts with a digital design and involves a lot of detailing. Then, a prototype is formed.
“Once the prototype is ready, it is tested for months and then sold to the clients,” the artist said.
There are only a handful of kinetic artists like him in India. “Such form of art is known in America and Europe, and it is perceived that India is lacking behind when it comes to this form,” said Patel, the creative director of Apical Reform Studio.
“My design studio is working on setting a mark to make India stand out,” he added. His studio will be participating in Design Miami.
