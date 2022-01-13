Look: Thousands of rare Islamic artworks on display in Sharjah

The Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, located at the historical heart of the city on the Majarrah Waterfront, was first inaugurated on November 6, 1996.

It was then transformed to the traditional Souq Al Majarrah in 1987. The museum was later reopened under the name “Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation” on June 6, 2008, after transferring its re-interpreted and re-displayed collections to this redesigned state-of-the-art museum.

The museum features seven galleries spread over two levels. The ground-floor galleries cover aspects of Islam and the achievements of Arab scientists and astronomers. The upper floors offer a chronological overview of Islamic arts and crafts.

The museum is an important cultural and touristic landmark. It is unique for its location along Al Majarrah Waterfront and for being the first of its kind in the UAE.

The exhibits, models and charts provide a deeper understanding of the cultural and scientific achievements of the Islamic civilisation in its historical and religious context.

The museum showcases unique pieces of art and Islamic exhibits such as astrolabes, ancient manuscripts, coins, and amazing mosaics in the central atrium.

The museum displays a wide range of Islamic artefacts such as pottery, metalwork, woodcarving, manuscripts and textiles that date back to the 7th-13th centuries AD.

More than 5,000 artefacts from almost all over the Islamic World are on display in spacious galleries, along with special temporary exhibitions at the musuem.

The museum comprises of various display areas and features some rare artefacts that cannot be seen anywhere else in the world.

The Ibn Al Haytham Gallery on Islamic innovation includes displays on scientific advancements, including complex early clocks, navigational aids and weapons.