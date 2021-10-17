Look: Sheikh Zayed mosque's reflective pools dazzle in new cultural series

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre's latest cultural series 'Art and Architecture' highlight the significance of the reflective pools that surround the mosque.

The series was published on social media as part of a larger national effort to keep the country's Islamic culture and traditions alive.

The centre's cultural tour guides educate followers on social media platforms about the mosque's distinct Islamic features, which convey messages of tolerance, coexistence and cultural rapprochement through harmonious and diverse details.

The pools, in particular, represent one of the most important aesthetic features inspired by Islamic architecture. Pools and fountains are often regarded as the main elements for decorating Islamic gardens.

With a total area of ​​7,000sqm, the pools are decorated with thousands of mosaic pieces in shades of blue.

They are designed to surround the mosque from the outside and bring its architecture to life, reflecting the mosque’s magnificent columns and becoming even more spectacular by night.

These reflective pools have rectangular shapes, which adds an aesthetic element and attracts attention of visitors.

The pools at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque also contribute to reducing heat and mitigating the impact of drought.

Many civilisations have considered pools to be an element of attraction and beauty. Ancient people turned water structures into a universal symbol and an engineering miracle by transferring water of different sources to stone formations, such as pools, basins, fountains, giving the surrounding environment an aesthetic value and serving different purposes.