Look: DIFC transforms into incredible open-air Sculpture Park

The complete stretch of the park will feature 50 sculptures

By Web Desk Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 10:29 PM

In support of Dubai’s vision to turn the walls and streets of the Emirate into an open art gallery, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), is transforming into an open-air art gallery with the unveiling of DIFC Sculpture Park.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until 30 June 2022.

Bringing together a diverse portfolio of artists showcasing 65 works of art including sculptures and paintings, the complete stretch of the park will feature 50 sculptures.

Music entertainment at Harmony of Different Voices at DIFC sculpture park on March 3.

To enrich the emirate’s thriving art scene, DIFC Sculpture Park’s theme of Harmony of Different Voices: A celebration of UAE’s 50th year anniversary is aligned to supporting local and international artists who have contributed to the past, present and future of the nation.

Alberto by the artist Ana Dcasatro displays in an exhibition, Harmony of Different Voices at DIFC sculpture park on March 3.

Some of these art, sculptures and paintings has also taken inspiration from Expo 2020 Dubai, portraying the cultural diversity and richness of UAE in the past 50 years.

Lightbox I by the artist Emre Namyeter displays in an exhibition, Harmony of Different Voices at DIFC sculpture park on March 3.

All of the featured works of art have been carefully selected, and as diverse as it is, the sculptures and paintings complement each other to tell an inspiring story.

The picturesque walk and exhibition, spanning from Gate Building to Gate Avenue, will feature the work of renowned international artists from different backgrounds and nationalities.

Deer by the artist Kazim Karakaya displays in an exhibition, Harmony of Different Voices at DIFC sculpture park on March 3.

The park offers a self-guided tour for visitors who can learn about each artwork at their own pace through informative labels.

Opus 185131 by the artist Anton Bakker displays in an exhibition, Harmony of Different Voices at DIFC sculpture park on Wednesday, March 3.

Model and artist poses in front of the art Unwind by the artist Richard Hudson displays in an exhibition, Harmony of Different Voices at DIFC sculpture park on Wednesday, March 3, 2022.

Richard Hudson’s Unwind, where the reflective services absorb their surroundings and encouraging visitors to engage with the space and immerse themselves in the artwork

Le Denicheur Angles by the artist Wim Delvoye displays in an exhibition, Harmony of Different Voices at DIFC sculpture park on Wednesday, March 3, 2022.

Unwind by the artist Richard Hudson displays in an exhibition, Harmony of Different Voices at DIFC sculpture park.

Music entertainment at Harmony of Different Voices at DIFC sculpture park on Wednesday, March 3, 2022.

Sculpture 01 by the artist Mert Age Kose displays in an exhibition, Harmony of Different Voices at DIFC sculpture park.

Pen by the artist Kemal Tufan displays in an exhibition, Harmony of Different Voices at DIFC sculpture park.

Sculpture 02 by the artist Meet Ege Kose displays in an exhibition, Harmony of Different Voices at DIFC sculpture park.

DIFC Sculpture Park is open to the public and entry is free of charge.